Dwite Miles Krizan, 75

Dwite Miles Krizan passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Fargo, N.D., at the age of 75.
Dwite was born Oct. 24, 1946, to Miles and Sadie (DeSmet) Krizan in Winner, S.D. He graduated from Colome High School in 1964, and then spent four years in the Army, one of which was in Vietnam.
He married Garnet Kaiser and had two children, Michael James and Michelle Dawn.
In 1988, he married Janice (Kristofferson) Dathe, his best friend and the love of his life. Janice had three children, Byron, Davis, and Sheila, and he loved them as his own.
Dwite worked at Wayne’s Auto Shop in Winner, and Homestake Goldmine in Lead. They moved to the Britton, S.D., area, where he worked as a mechanic at Holland Brothers and his own shop, Dwite’s Auto and Small Engine Service. After retiring in 2018, they moved to Fargo, N.D., to be closer to the VA Hospital.
Dwite enjoyed hunting, fishing, and team roping with his horse, Pete. With Janice, he enjoyed gardening and canning their harvests. He was always ready to have coffee with friends and neighbors. Dwite was a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Britton, where he served as Commander for four years.
Grateful for having shared Dwite’s life are his wife, Janice; sons Michael (Angee) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Davis (Abby) Dathe of Rapid City; daughters Michelle (Mike) L’Hotta of Monument, Colo., and Sheila Dathe of Aurora, Colo.; brothers and sisters, Monte (Delorus) Krizan of Dallas, S.D., Kelly (Cynthia) Krizan of Woodinville, Wash., Kathy (Ralph) Carson of Bountiful, Utah, and Jae (Bob) Stiehl of Rapid City.
Along with many others, preceding Dwite in death are his parents, Miles and Sadie Krizan; son, Byron Dathe; nephew, Nicholas Krizan; and uncle, Milton John Krizan.
Memorials are preferred to the Fargo VA Hospital at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/
