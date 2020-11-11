Duane Lu Allen Bury, 93, passed away peacefully at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare on Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1927, in Bristol, S.D., to Arthur and Amanda Bury. Duane worked on his parent’s farm until he enrolled in the Army in 1945, serving two terms. He was discharged in 1952 and began his 34-year career with the United States Forest Service. He married Phyllis Dryer on March 20, 1955. They spent their entire marriage living in or near the Black Hills, primarily in Spearfish.
Duane and Phyllis raised three boys Randy, Kenny, and Larry and are the proud grandparents of six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Duane was a member of the Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years. He also belonged to the VFW, American Legion, was a master of the Masonic Lodge in 1975, and was an Eastern Star member. Duane loved the outdoors especially fishing, gardening, and camping. He enjoyed woodworking and took great delight in making gifts for his family and friends. Family was very important to Duane. He loved family get-togethers and especially enjoyed camping with his wife, their boys, their spouses and grandchildren.
Duane is survived by his wife Phyllis, sons Randy (Velma) of Newcastle, Wyo., Ken (Beth) of Rapid City, daughter-in-law Cora of Spearfish and numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Larry, his parents and siblings.
A private family service will be held on Nov. 27 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Burial with honors will be held at Mountain Lawn Cemetery in Lead at a later date. Cards can be sent to Phyllis Bury at Edgewood Vista 540 Falcon Crest Drive Apt. 121 Spearfish, SD 57783. A memorial has been established to the Spearfish VFW.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
