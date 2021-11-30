Duane Ewalt, 75, of Alzada, Montana, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 11am Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery, in Sturgis, with Military Honors provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.
Duane’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is a video tribute as well.
Duane is survived by his wife, Debbie of Alzada, Mont.; children, Sophia (Matthew) of Houston, Texas, Samuel of Bozeman, Mont., Sara of Tallahassee, Fla.; grandson, Arthur Behrmann; sisters, Celia Taylor of Sacramento, Calif., Anita (Geoff) Burnaford of Alameda, Calif.
