Duane Barker was born in August 1943 in Deadwood, and passed away unexpectedly in January 2020 in Texas.
Duane is survived by mother, Deloris Baker; brothers Clyde (wife Gloria); Merle (wife Jackie); Lorin; sisters Jacki (husband Rodney); and Shari (Lewis).
He loved motorcycles and was building his own. He worked for the railroad most of his life until his retirement. He is dearly loved and missed.
All attended his service which was held July 19, 2022.
