Dr. Joan K. Irwin died on September 22, 2022 on Long Island, New York. Her passing was calm and peaceful. She is deeply missed and remembered by her children: Jody Carabet, Susan Irwin, Donald Irwin and his wife Colleen, Cindy Pierce and her husband James. She was a devoted grandmother to Adam and his wife Kimberly, Justin and his wife Elizabeth, Ryan, Brianna, Devin, Connor and Sinead; and a great grandmother to Lucy and Eric. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard P. Kent III and is survived by her sisters Nancy Wertz and Dorothy Bockelman and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Dr. Irwin was a clinical psychologist practicing in New York until 1999. She was a world traveler who bicycled on every continent in the world. She was also an avid hiker and skier. In 2005, she moved to Lead, South Dakota and opened the Main Street Manor Hostel. She provided numerous travelers a safe, comfortable place to rest and recuperate in a unique home that is now registered as a historic building.
Joan is fondly remembered by her numerous friends in Lead and throughout the Black Hills. Her devotion to the City of Lead was immeasurable. She was a tireless volunteer in her community including holding leadership roles with the Homestake Opera House, the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center and Lead Comprehensive Plan Committee. She was a member of Chapter L of the PEO and Kiwanis International.
Joan requested that anyone who wished to make a gift in her memory, do so with a donation to the Homestake Opera House.
She will be forever in our hearts and her independent, determined, kind and generous spirit will remain with us always.
