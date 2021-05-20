Dr. Duane R. Niles Jr., 64, died May 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, Minn. Services will be 10:30 a.m., May 22, 2021, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Watertown. The service will be live streamed by the church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., May 21, 2021, at Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown. Memorials may go to: Dr. Duane R. Niles, Jr. Music Educator Scholarship at Northern State University in Aberdeen, NSU Foundation, 620 15th Avenue SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401.
In 1988 Duane and his wife Kathy moved to Spearfish, where they lived for 13 years. Duane served as the high school band director. Duane helped build the Spearfish High School band program for over 200 students.
He is survived by his wife Kathy (Mitchell) Niles and daughter Kaitlin Niles of Watertown, his mother Lore Niles of Sioux Falls, brother Mark ( Patty) Niles (nieces Stacey & Regina) of Seguin, Texas, sisters Sonja Niles (Jerry Bergan) and Michelle Sampson (nieces Isabelle and Sophia) of Sioux Falls.
Go to www.wightandcomes.com for more information.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.