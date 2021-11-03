Dr. Barry Pitt-Hart

Dr. Barry Thomas Pitt-Hart, 86, died peacefully Friday, October 29, 2021, at Touchmark at All Saints Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, SD. He was born in Liverpool, UK, on September 16, 1935, the only child of Eric and Ida Pitt-Hart and grew up in Heswall, UK. He attended Birkenhead Boys’ School and graduated from the University of Liverpool medical school in 1959. He married the love of his life, Mary Jones, on May 8, 1958 and they shared 63 years of joy together. In 1960, after completing his medical internship at Clatterbridge Hospital in Bebington, UK, Barry, Mary, and their infant daughter, Sian, moved to Canada, where Barry entered military service as a medical officer in the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery based at Camp Petawawa, Ontario. While stationed in Canada, their daughters, Karen, Victoria, and Angela were born. In 1963, the family immigrated to the United States and settled in Sioux Falls, where their son, Gareth, was born. Barry joined the Sioux Valley Hospital (Sanford) pathology practice as their first resident and was a founding partner of the Laboratory of Clinical Medicine, where he headed up the Chemistry department. Barry considered the department staff as not only his colleagues, but also his extended family. He retired from medical practice in 1999. Barry was a lecturer in pathology at the University of South Dakota Medical School. Throughout his career he served on the medical boards of many area hospitals, as well as the local boards of the American Cancer Society, Lutheran Social Services, and the American Red Cross. He was a member of the American Pathology Association and the South Dakota Medical Association. The Episcopal Church and his faith were a cornerstone of his life. He was ordained as a deacon at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in 1987 and served both at Good Shepherd and Calvary Episcopal Cathedral. He was very active within the Diocese of South Dakota as a deacon, vestry member, Cursillo board member, and camp director. Barry was an avid reader and enjoyed stamp collecting, woodworking, camping, model railroading, and model car collecting, but hated helping Mary in the garden. He indulged three of his daughters’ love of horses by hauling them to a variety of 4-H events all over the eastern part of South Dakota; he also included the green ten-speed bike for his other daughter. He built computers and created movies with his son. Many family mementoes were built in his backyard woodshop. Barry and Mary traveled extensively, both in the United States and overseas, often with a camper and five children in tow. Barry’s dedication to both his family and faith were the guiding principles by which he lived. He will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Barry is survived by his wife, Mary; Daughters, Sian (Peter) Young (Hannah and Mallory) of Placitas NM and recently of Spearfish SD, Karen (Don) Gale (Emily and Kyle) of Frisco TX, Victoria Pitt-Hart Damme (Hilarie and Neil) of Talmage NE, and Angela Pitt-Hart (Dylan and Nyle Bartling) of Casper WY; Son, Gareth (Kerry) Pitt-Hart of St. Louis MO; 7 great-grandchildren and special friends, the Chris and Mary Soukop family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eric and Ida Pitt-Hart, and two granddaughters, Olivia Bartling and Madison Damme. A memorial service will be scheduled for Spring 2022. Barry’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the Touchmark care staff, Sanford Hospice, Sanford Wound Clinic and Dr. Adam Nichols, and Sanford Hospitalist Dr. Alisha Hemraj for their professional and loving care of Barry during his last year of life. Memorials are preferred to the Sioux Falls Schools Lunch Program, 201 E. 38th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105, and the Union Gospel Mission, 701 E 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103. Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD, is in charge of Dr. Pitt- Hart’s arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.