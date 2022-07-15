Dorothy Weeks, 93, of Spearfish, passed away on July 5, 2022, at her home.
Dorothy Emilia Klatt was born on Nov. 11, 1928, to Adolph Klatt and Louise Becker in Buffalo, Minn. She went to the Buffalo Public School and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1942. Dorothy married John Weeks on April 16, 1949, in Buffalo. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1947-1977. She was first a telephone operator and then a secretary for the company in Buffalo.
Dorothy and John moved from Buffalo to Swanville, Minn., in 1974, to a small ranch where she worked for Head Start in their office. They then moved to Little Falls in 1991 and she worked for Tri-Cap. After she retired, she volunteered at her church. She helped to put out their weekly bulletin and monthly newsletter from 1998-2001. The couple then moved to Spearfish in 2001 to be near her daughter.
Dorothy loved putting puzzles together and in 2012, at the age of 81, she put together 41 puzzles to help pass the winter. She loved her flowers and had a large selection of hollyhocks that she cared for, and people often stopped to admire them. She also loved game shows and tested her knowledge with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband John; son Michael; her parents and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter LeeAnn (Larry) Bell of Spearfish; daughter-in-law June Weeks of Ramone, S.D.; grandchildren Dustin (April) Bell of Wheat Ridge, Colo., Chad (Renee) Bell of Thornton, Colo., Nikolas (Dallas) Weeks of Lake Norden, S.D., and Luke Weeks of Madison, S.D.; great-grandchildren Rita Graham, Jacob Bell, Alex Bell and Amanda Weeks and one great-great granddaughter Dakota Graham.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at St Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to St Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
