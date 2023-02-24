Dorothy (Reinbold) Thomas, beloved wife of 67 years to Bernard John Thomas, who predeceased her in 2013, died on February 8, 2023 at Spearfish Canyon Health Center.
Born in Trail City, SD on December 9, 1926, she was the daughter of Margaret and James Reinbold.
Dorothy was a graduate of Mount Marty High School in Yankton, SD and attended business college in Rapid City. She and her husband owned and operated the Beltone Office in Huron for many years, where she was very active in the community. Opportunities took them to many other places like Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, but her home state of South Dakota kept drawing them back to the Black Hills.
Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was a lifelong lover of antiques and art, a painter who loved sharing her knowledge and beautiful creations with family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her loving family: daughters Jan and her husband Ed White, Cindy and her husband Steve Black; four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Delores, her friend and niece Joann, good friend Judi and many other nieces and nephews. Son Tom predeceased her in 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on March 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish with visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial will take place at 1:30 PM at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Mass of Arrangements are under the care of with Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
