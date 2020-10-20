Dorothy Plate, 88, of Huron, passed away Oct. 3, 2020, at the Deadwood Hospital.
Her funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial was at the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Dorothy’s service was live-streamed through the Kuhler Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to The Methodist Women at the First United Methodist Church.
Dorothy Jean Hins was born Dec. 12, 1931, to Solomon and Bertha (Tiede) Hins at Wessington Springs, S.D. On Jan. 18, 1953, Dorothy married Wallace Robert Plate at the First United Methodist Church in Huron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wallace on Aug. 3, 2002; and her brother and sister-in-law, Homert and Viola Hins.
Grateful for having shared her life are her two daughters and their husbands, Linda and Darin Derosier of Deadwood, and Lana and Scott Presuhn of Killeen, Texas; three grandchildren, Janelle (Matt) Spencer, and Heather (Bert) Sturner, and Boe Derosier; three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kahlan, and Leo Spencer. Sister-in-laws, Leona Ross of Mitchell, Geneva Plate of Huron, two nephews, Ron (Jill) Hins and Dennis (Sandy) Hins, as well as many great niece and nephews.
