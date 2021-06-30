Dorothy M. Feiler, 89, of Spearfish, entered peacefully into rest on June 27, 2021, at the Avantara Mountain View facility in Rapid City.
Vigil service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday June 30 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish with visitation one hour prior. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on July 1, at the church with Father Zane Pekron, officiating. A private burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Dorothy was born May 24, 1932, at home on the farm near Havelock, N.D., to Anton and Kathryn (Lampl) Magelky. She was raised on the family farm and graduated high school from St. Mary’s High School in New England, ND.
On June 9, Dorothy married Frank P. Feiler in New England. They lived in Dickinson, N.D., Columbus, Mont., and eventually moving to Spearfish in 1962.
Dorothy worked at JC Penny’s before working at Lookout Memorial Hospital in Spearfish from 1966 until her retirement in 1997. Dorothy devoted her retirement years in service to friends, family, church and community. She volunteered at the elementary schools in the library and classrooms. She was also active in the Senior Band, delivering Meals on Wheels and acting in the Passion Play. Dorothy also filled her time doing crafts and playing cards with her mother, family and friends.
Dorothy is lovingly remembered by her two daughters Diane Feiler, Carol (Alan) Kneifl, and her son David Feiler; grandchildren Joel and Craig Kneifl; sisters Dolores Fresonke, Madonna Pachl, Annette (Jim) Perkins; brother Curtis (Becky) Magelky; a sister-in-law Kathy Magelky and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother, Alton.
Our family would like to thank Aileen and Edgar Burr, the Burr Family and staff at Burr’s Tender Care for the loving care and support given to our mother for the last six years. Your help was truly a Blessing!
Also, a special ‘Thanks’ to the staff at Avantara Care Facility for your help and understanding during a very difficult time for our mother.
