Dorothy I. Sherbon, 98

Dorothy I. Sherbon, at just 98 years young, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Highland Park Care Center.
Dorothy was born to John and Ella (Horst) Smith at home about eight miles outside of Kimball, S.D., on Nov. 6, 1923. She was the second youngest in a family of seven.
Dorothy graduated from Kimball High School in 1942 when she then moved to Omaha, Neb., to work and go to nursing school. While walking down the street in Omaha she noticed a sign that said, “Join the Navy, see the world.” She enlisted in 1943 as a nurse in the WAVES program and served two years as a nurse in various places around the United States until the end of World War II.
Dorothy then moved to Spearfish, where she was hired as an elementary school teacher for a couple of years. It was there that she met her husband Glen while attending a local dance. They were married on Feb. 23, 1947, in Newell, and ran the family ranch outside of Newell until they moved to Lead in 1955, after Glen took a job for Homestake Gold Mine. They made a home there and raised four children.
Dorothy was an active member in the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for many years in Lead. After a span of over 30 years, Glen retired and the pair moved back to Spearfish to enjoy retirement and spend time with family. After Glen’s passing, Dorothy decided to make the move to Alliance, Neb., to be closer to her daughter Diana. During her time in Alliance she was a member of St. John’s United Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her sons, Ron Sherbon of Spearfish, and Mike Sherbon of Salem, Ore.; her brother, Bob Smith of Lena, Ill.; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Kleewein of North Platte, Neb., Ryan (Kelsey) Heupel of Alliance, Neb., Trevor (Ashley) Heupel of Alliance, Neb., Galen Sherbon of Tempe, Ariz., and Sage Sherbon of Green Bay, Wis.; and four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson who affectionately referred to her as GG. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Glen; her son Dennis Sherbon; her daughter Diana Heupel; her brothers Art and John, and her sisters, Mildred and Margie.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John’s United Lutheran Church. Pastor Tim Stadem will officiate.
Memorials honoring her legacy can be sent to the Diana Heupel Pay it Forward Fund at, Consumer’s Cooperative Federal Credit Union, 217 Toluca Avenue, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
