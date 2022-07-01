Dorothy Ann Berry, 99, of Spearfish, SD passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at West Hills Healthcare in Rapid City, SD.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead, SD. A private family inurnment will take place in Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood, SD.
Dorothy was born on February 25th, 1923, in McLaughlin, SD., to Scott and Anna Hatch. McLaughlin’s proximity to the Standing Rock Reservation afforded Dorothy a special childhood. In addition to unique adventures and laughter with her older brother Bob and younger sister Phyllis, she benefited from the immersion in the Native culture. Her father’s generous personality and trustworthy character greatly affected Dorothy. She was charitable with her time, nonjudgmental of friends and associates, and extremely dedicated to her family.
Dorothy graduated from McLaughlin High School in 1940, attended SDSU during the challenging years of WW II, graduated in 1943, and taught school initially in Onida and then in Mobridge. While there, Dorothy learned to fly and enjoyed several solo flights each week in a Super Cub. She then moved to Pierre to work for the Farm & Home Administration in 1945. She met and married her husband Bill in 1946. Shortly after, they moved to Deadwood to establish the Culligan Soft Water Conditioning business and raise their family.
Dorothy was an integral part of the Deadwood community. The Jaycettes, Betta Sigma Phi, PEO, and the Deadwood Methodist Church were the beneficiaries of her high energy and commitment. She also loved the annual responsibility of organizing and participating in the Days of 76 parade and the chamber’s frequent tasks for the “bag ladies.”
Nothing was more important to Dorothy than her family. If she wasn’t feeding her five children and neighborhood kids around her kitchen picnic table, she coordinated family trips to the lake, to the family cabin, and the many ski trips to Colorado. She could organize anything at the drop of a hat.
Dorothy resumed teaching home economics with an emphasis on sewing in 1972 and retired in 1984. She loved to travel and did so extensively in retirement. She loved the beach and ocean in Hawaii, and on a trip around the world, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of seeing the Taj Mahal.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Bill of 61 years, two infant sons, Jerry and Douglas, her brother Robert Hatch, and sister Phyllis Frankenfeld. She leaves five children; Scott (Sanse), Theo (Don), Paul (Jane), Donna (Jerome), and Todd (Carol); twelve grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church: Camp Scholars. Make checks payable to TUMC-Camp Scholars.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
