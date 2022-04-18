Doris M Horner

Doris May Horner, 91, passed away at her home in Spearfish April 11, 2022. Doris was born September 29, 1930 on the farm in Woonsocket SD to Elsie (Posey) and Rufus Hollingsworth. She was a daughter of the Hollingsworth, Posey, and Gaines pioneering families.
Upon graduating high school in 1949, Doris entered the School of Nursing in Mitchell where she met Charles (Chuck) Horner, a seminary student. Doris and Chuck married in 1952 and began a life of ministry, raising a family of four children - Charles, Nancy, Gregory, and Deanna. The family moved to Spearfish in 1960, where Chuck was pastor of the Methodist Church.
Shortly after the great earthquake of 1964, the opportunity arose to pastor a church in Anchorage Alaska. The family then moved to Ketchikan, and finally Sitka.
Doris enjoyed the frontier life in Alaska, gardening, fishing, knitting, reading. She delighted in donning raingear to pick berries in the woods near her yard, then serving her guests the best huckleberry pie in the state.
Chuck left the ministry in 1972 to found one of the first eco tourism businesses in Alaska, Alaska Discovery, Inc. Many adventures and travels ensued for them both, Doris adding canoeing and kayaking to her repertoire.
Chuck passed away in 1998 and several years later Doris moved back to Spearfish.
Doris was a lovely and gentle woman, much loved by her four children, ten grandchildren, seven great grands, and all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held in late May at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish.
