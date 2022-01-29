Doris C. Norby, 86, of Roswell New Mexico, died Dec. 31, 2021, in Roswell, N.M.
An open house celebration of her life will take place noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Doris Conner was born May 7, 1935. in Virginia. Doris was married to Kenny Norby on Feb. 27, 1993. Together they enjoyed 20 years of marriage and lived in Roswell, N.M. Kenny died in 2013.
Doris is survived by her step-daughter Barbara (Larry) Moe of Spearfish; son, Bobby Berry of Appomattox, Va.; step-daughter-in-law, Sharon Norby of Red Lodge, Mont.; one grandson, step-grandchildren, Todd Moe, Lisa Pingrey, Brian Moe; two brothers, Robert C. Conner and Jesse F. Conner of Richmond, Va.; sister, Lois Armel of Wintergreen, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenny Norby in 2013; and step-son, Allan Norby.
