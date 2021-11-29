Doris C. Barker, 92, of Belle Fourche died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her family home.
Doris was born April 28, 1929 in Montana to Jack and Irene (Hammond) Sollars. She attended school in Miles City, Montana before moving to the Belle Fourche area.
She is survived by her son, Dale (Kim) Barker of Belle Fourche; step sons, Clyde Barker, Merle Barker and Loren Barker; grandchildren, Chad Barker of Spearfish, Kelly Barker and Morgyn Barker both of Belle Fourche.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Barker; son, Bobby “Robert” Hutton; foster daughter, Jeanne Sisson; stepson, Duane Barker; her brother, Marvin Stanley; half-sister, Vesta Best and half-brother, Jean Stanley.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
The funeral will be published for viewing at klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the funeral.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.