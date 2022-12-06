Dori Winters, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully surrounded by love on December 3, 2022 in Spearfish at the age of 80. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and many, many friends.
Dori was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1942 and later moved to Montana, graduating from Dillion High School. After graduation she attended college in Butte, Montana where she met her future husband, an engineering student at the Montana School of Mines, left college and started a family. For 25 years she raised her four children and supported her family with many moves until settling in South Dakota. She spent the next 20 years in the Lawrence County treasurer office and was known and liked by many. Upon retiring, she traveled to and with family and friends, enjoyed her home in Spearfish and saw her family grow. Her life changed with the onset of advanced COPD followed by cancer. This battle she fought with independence, strength and grace, giving all those involved in her journey more than she took.
Dori was an accomplished artist, specializing in tole painting. She loved to read and discuss the world. She cherished her friendships, many which spanned decades, and loved to visit family and friends. She cherished her children and was all a mother or grandmother could be. Though she will be sorely missed, the world is a better place having had her in it.
Memorial services will be held in Spearfish and Castle Rock Colorado at a future date to be announced by her family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Salvation Army.
