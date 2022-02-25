Doreen “Dodie” Lee McDill (Larive), 66, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, in Belle Fourche; formerly of Spearfish and Hot Springs.
Dodie was born on Dec. 16, 1955, and raised in Hot Springs, by Curtis and Kathleen “Lorraine” (Maciejewski) Larive. She grew up playing with her brother and friends in the Black Hills, camping in fire lookout towers with her Grandma Shorty and washing windshields at Curt’s Standard Station.
Dodie graduated from high school in 1974, then traveled through Europe with the 4-H Citizen Ambassador group, visiting several countries including England, where she surely solidified her love for The Beatles.
Dodie attended Stuart’s School of Hairstyling in Sioux Falls, and returned to Hot Springs where she started her own salon, The Stylist. In addition to giving her friends and family makeovers, she styled contestants for several Miss South Dakota Pageants and the 1987, Miss America Pageant. Dodie also worked with Redken’s Research and Development Division for hair and skin products. Later, her salon would include an antique store.
On Feb. 16, 1980, Dodie married John McDill Jr. Together they adopted Shelby and Levi. As a family they enjoyed what the Black Hills had to offer, similar to how Dodie and John grew up. Much of their free time was spent with extended family at the Larive cabin or McDill ranch.
After tragically losing John and Levi in 1999, Dodie and Shelby moved to Spearfish. In 2003, Dodie adopted Chitra from India and fulfilled her dream of raising another child. The following years were made up of dance and piano recitals, tending to rose gardens, cutting hair, coloring books, passing out medals at the annual Levi McDill Memorial Soccer Festival, and sharing home cooked meals with those she loved. Her distinctive cackling laugh will be sorely missed.
Grateful to have shared in her life are her daughters Shelby (Timothy) Leeuw of Dillon, Mont., Chitra McDill of Rapid City, brother Michael (Joanna) Larive of Gillette, Wyo., numerous extended family members and beloved friends.
Dodie was preceded in death by her parents Curt and Lorraine Larive, husband John and son Levi.
Cremation has taken place in the care of Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. Burial and memorial service will be held in Hot Springs, at a later date. The family will be using a CaringBridge website to share memories of Dodie and to keep everyone informed of her upcoming service. https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/doreenmcdill
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.