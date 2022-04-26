Donna Rae (Janke) Coons, 65, of Rapid City, formerly of Lead, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Rapid City, after a short battle with cancer.
Donna was born on July 3, 1956 in Grand Forks, N.D., to Arlys (Ness) and Alvin Janke. At only a few months old the family moved to Lead, where Donna, and her brothers and sisters, were raised and went to school. Donna had three children; Joe, Jake, and Larissa, and spent time between Idaho and South Dakota for many years. Eventually Donna made her way back to South Dakota to be with her kids and grandkids. No matter what town she lived in or which job she had, Donna brought laughter and good times to everyone she knew. Donna was a friend to everyone and a mother or auntie to many. She connected with people through stories and snacks and always had plenty of both to share! Donna had a heart of gold and loved being with her family and friends living life in a positive, loving way. Donna’s kids, seven grandkids, and three great-grandkids were her whole world and her legacy will live on through them.
Donna is survived by her other half, John Hopkins; sister, Elaine (Spike) Reller, Lead; brother Allen (Wendy) Janke, Deadwood; sons, Joe Janke, Rapid City and Jake (Nicole) Coons, Lead; daughter, Larissa Coons, Idaho; grandchildren Kadein, Cory, Colby, Karsen, Jacob, Jaxon, and Jalon; great- grandchildren Lukas, Kinsley Ann, and Addylin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Ron Coons; her parents, Arlys and Alvin Janke; sister, Jolene (Janke) Daiker; and brother, Harold Janke.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Burial will follow at Mountain Lawn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
