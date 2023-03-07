Donna Marie (Penn) Patterson was born in Camp Crook, S.D. on October 5, 1931, to Walter D. Penn and Hattie (Brewer) Penn. She grew up on her parent’s ranch, southeast of Camp Crook. She attended schools at Camp Crook, Valley Creek School, and Belle Fourche High School.
Donna married her one and only love Lawrence (Pat) Patterson, in the Belle Fourche Methodist Church. They were blessed with three children: Terryl, Michael, and Geri. They spent several years in Belle Fourche before moving to manage a ranch in Harding County. When the children were old enough for high school, they sold their livestock and moved to Buffalo, S.D.
Donna liked to be busy, and after moving to Buffalo, she worked at Jone’s Store for three years, at the U.S. Post Office for three years, and spent over 23 years at First State Bank (Pioneer Bank). The last eight years she was the director of the newly formed Elite Club. This was for customers 55 years and older. She organized and led many of the bus trips from coast to coast, the Gulf, and Canada.
Donna loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed the ranch work, her town jobs, bowling, playing cards, playing piano by ear, and baking and talking to friends and family. She became a member of the Grand River Chapter of Eastern Star in December 1950 and continued her membership after leaving Buffalo. Donna was a person of great faith, which carried her through three different cancers and many surgeries.
Donna and Pat sold their home in Buffalo in 2000 and moved to Spearfish for health reasons. They had over 60 years together, shortly before Pat passed away.
Donna’s treasures were her husband, children, family and friends. She was no stranger to sorrow with the loss of her husband, her parents, her only son Michael, granddaughter Stanna Lee Lindholm, her brother Albert, his wife Beverly and their daughter Shantel; her sister Rita and her husband Gerald Haas; her sister Beverly Jane and her husband William Johnson; her son-in-law Stanley Lindholm, her brother Dan, and other relatives and good friends.
Donna continued to live in Spearfish where she enjoyed attending church, helping at the food pantry, and playing cards with new friends at the Senior Center.
She is survived by two children; Terryl (Terry) Matson and Geri Lindholm, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Schilling, seven grandchildren; Terra (John) Shaffner, Terree (Paul Pankonin) Matson, Mathew (Wendy) Lindholm, Adam (Laurell) Lindholm, Tyler Patterson, Allison (Cody) Brockhouse, and Audra Bauer. 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donna passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare Center in Spearfish. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the First Congregational UCC Church in Buffalo, SD with burial to follow at the Buffalo Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to the Buffalo Cemetery and Senior Center in Spearfish.
