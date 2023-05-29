Donna Jean (Telford) Spencer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at home, with her daughter by her side on May 11, 2023.
Donna was born on October 16, 1928 in Sturgis, South Dakota to Donnie James (Jim) Telford and Edna (Weismann) Telford. She was the oldest of three children, with brothers Paul and Garry following in her footsteps. She grew up in the famous Black Hills of South Dakota - something she was always very proud to say. She considered Lead her hometown, but she had very fond memories of spending time in Deadwood, Whitewood, Spearfish, and Rapid City, among other places in the beautiful Black Hills. She continued to visit any chance she had throughout her lifetime.
Donna graduated from Lead High School in 1946 with an amazing group of friends who would continue to stay in touch with her until the final days of her life. So many of the memories she shared about her life involved this close-knit group of friends who meant so very much to her. Special thanks to Jim Harris and Leona Zastro who made great effort to keep in touch in the final year of her life. It meant more than you could know.
After high school, Donna went on to pursue a teaching certificate (two-year degree) from Black Hills State College in 1948. Upon graduating, she relocated to Richland, Washington to begin her career teaching children at the elementary school level. While in Richland, she met the love of her life - Raymond Spencer. They married August 29, 1950 and moved to Ontario, Oregon for two years. In 1952, they moved to Boise to start their family. Their son, Scott arrived in 1954, followed by Tracy in 1961 and Kara in 1962.
Donna always enjoyed teaching and being around children. She was an elementary school teacher at Roosevelt and Monroe Elementary Schools in Boise, and she became Director of Wesleyan Kindergarten at the Cathedral of the Rockies for several years before retiring to spend time with her own children in the 1970’s. She was the epitome of a loving mother, not just to her own children, but also to her children’s friends. She was actively involved in teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and she volunteered at her children’s and grandchildren’s schools any chance she could.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, 3100 S. Five Mile Road, Boise. This is exactly six years following Ray’s funeral, which was held on the same date, same time and same location. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Little Dane Church, c/o Wanda Ridley, 11426 Ridley Road, St. Onge, SD 57779. This was a very special place for Donna, where she has many family members laid to rest.
