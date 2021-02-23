Donna Alene Hastings Heil, 64, of Lead, was born on July 17, 1956, in San Bernardino, Calif., and passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.
She was married to John P. Heil on May 25, 1975. They were blessed with two daughters Shannon Kline and Amanda Reed and a son/grandson Spencer Heil. She has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the proudest grandmother and great-grandmother (GIGI) you ever met. She was the most amazing life partner, mother and grandmother. She lived and loved with all her heart. She never met a stranger. She was always the first to join in with the kids and have a blast. She loved to laugh and have water fights. She loved to grow flowers and craft. To know her was an honor to love her was the greatest gift. We hold you in our hearts until we meet again.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Sturgis Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 2460 South Baldwin St. in Sturgis. A private family interment with a dedication of the grave will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Those attending the funeral service are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
