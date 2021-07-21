Donald West passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Belle Fourche at the age of 86 with his loving wife of 68 years by his side.
A celebration of Don's life will take place Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Besler's Cadillac Ranch. From 2-5 p.m. an open house celebration will take place. Friends and associates are encouraged to come and share stories of remembrances.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences online and view a video tribute at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
His is survived by his wife Delores, children Karen Steen, and Kris (Roger) O’Dea, and Donnie (Sheila) West, all of Belle Fourche; grandchildren Brian (Melissa) O’Dea, Wilton, Connecticut, Sam (Mia) Steen, Meredith, Colorado, and Evan West, Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.