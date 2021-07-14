Donald L. Lamb, 62, of Spearfish went to rest with the lord on Tuesday July 6, 2021, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.
Don was born July 24, 1958, to John and Dorraine “Shirley” Lamb at their family home in Spearfish. Don joined his brothers, Darwin, Allen, Robert, Roger, and Rodney. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1976. Don attended Lake Area Technical College in Watertown for construction.
Through the years Don worked with his brother Robert and Rodney doing electrical and construction work. He operated a hay mover and grinder. He also worked as an underground miner at Homestake Gold Mine. Don worked for Black Hills Painting in Spearfish, and started his own business, Lamb Construction and later Lamb Painting in 1995, where he worked until his passing.
Don has been a member of the Painting Contractors Association since 1998. He enjoyed the traveling, the education and the networking during the annual expo. He was also an active member in the residential and commercial forums. He loved the educational opportunities and became an Accredited Contractor through the PCA. Lamb Painting received multiple awards through the years including American Painting Contractor magazine’s “Top Job” award, PCA’s Painters Choice Award “Paint Your Website”, and multiple “Master Craftsmanship Awards” through the Construction Industry Center. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling, golfing, and playing cards with family and friends.
Don met Linda Borge in 2012 and made numerous trips to Sioux Falls to see her. They were engaged in 2018.
Grateful for sharing his like are his fiancé Linda Borge; brothers, Allen (Barb) Lamb of Nisland, Robert (Annette) Lamb of Nisland, Roger (Sheila) Lamb of Wimberly Texas, Rodney (Sandy) Lamb of Rapid City; sister-in-law Cathy Lamb, Elgin, S.C.; daughter, Rikki Kuntz, Gillette, Wyo., and son, Anthony (Keshia) Lamb, Bismarck, N.D.; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darwin; and infant sister Madeline.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
