Donald J. Willuweit, 74, of Belle Fourche, SD, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his sister and brother-in-law’s home under the care of Hospice.
Donald was born on November 10, 1948, in Gregory, SD, a son of Julius and Leah (Stroh) Willuweit. He attended schools in Gregory and graduated from Gregory High School.
Following graduation, Donald entered the United States Navy in October 1972. While in the Navy, he served on various aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Navy, Donald served in the South Dakota National Guard. During this time he worked various jobs and eventually went to work at Homestake in 1975. Donald worked for Homestake until it’s closing. Later he worked for various casinos in Deadwood.
Those left to mourn his passing are his siblings, Donna Mae, Verdeen June, Harley Allen, Marva Joy and Barbara Lee and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Leah, and siblings, Winston LaVonne, Darlene Carol, Melvin Albert, Eldon Glenn, Merle Eugene, Arlene Karen, Robert Ronald, Dennis LaVerne, Gerald Dean and Linda Rae.
In keeping with Donald’s wishes, cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, with a date to be announced. To honor Donald’s love of animals, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northern Hills Animal Shelter in Spearfish.
Cremation arrangements were under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish, SD. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
