Donald J. Willuweit, 74, of Belle Fourche, SD, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his sister and brother-in-law’s home under the care of Hospice.
Donald was born on November 10, 1948, in Gregory, SD, a son of Julius and Leah (Stroh) Willuweit. He attended schools in Gregory and graduated from Gregory High School.
Following graduation, Donald entered the United States Navy in October 1972. While in the Navy, he served on various aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Navy, Donald served in the South Dakota National Guard. During this time, he worked various jobs and eventually went to work at Homestake in 1975. Donald worked for Homestake Gold Mine until it closed. Later he worked for various casinos in Deadwood.
Those left to mourn his passing are his siblings, Donna Steckman, Verdeen Davies, Harley (Dee) Willuweit, Marva (Robert) Ryther and Barbara Stott, two sisters-in-law Jan Gruenig and Norma Dobesh and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Leah, and siblings, Winston, Darlene, Melvin, Eldon, Merle, Arlene, Robert, Dennis, Gerald, and Linda.
A committal service with full military honors will be at 2:00pm, on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Family and friends are asked to gather at the Sturgis Veterans Club located at 868 Main Street and go in procession to the cemetery at 1:30pm. Following the committal service there will be a reception back at the veteran’s club honoring both Donald and his brother-in-law, William Stott.
To honor Donald’s love of animals, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northern Hills Animal Shelter in Spearfish and memorials in William’s honor may be made to the Black Hills Mining Museum in Lead, SD.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish, SD. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
