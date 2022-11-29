Gifford.tif
Donald J. Gifford Sr., 79, passed away at his home in Lead on Thursday, November 24, 2022.  Don was the youngest child/son born on October 4, 1943, in the family’s farm house in Nampa, Idaho, to Jonas (Joe) E. and Margaret F. (Hixon) Gifford. He grew up in Nampa until the 1st grade, when the family moved to Nisland, South Dakota, where he lived until he graduated from Vale High School in 1961.  After high school and a semester in college, he served in the United States Navy on a submarine during the Vietnam War.

In 1967, he married Mickie (Vandine). The couple raised two children in Lead on 3rd Street with Don working in the Homestake Gold Mine for many years until it’s closing.  

