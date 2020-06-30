Donald Heisz, 86, of Rapid City, formerly of Spearfish, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Saint Martin Village, Rapid City.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at St Paul Lutheran church in Spearfish. Interment with full military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Spearfish Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Don was born in Gays Mills, Wis., to Molly and Francis Heisz. He joined the US Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City, where he met and married the love of his life Geraldine Hoff. They were married on Oct. 15, 1955, and made their home in Spearfish. They had three daughters, Diane, Denise and Dawn. Don worked at the Bentonite Plant, Homestake Sawmill, and the United States Post Office where he retired in 1989.
Don was an active member of St Paul Lutheran Church. For many years he was a member of the American Legion and loved serving in the Honor Guard. He was fondly remembered as the manager of the American Legion Roller-Skating Rink. Every Presidents Day, Don would visit the elementary school portraying Abraham Lincoln. Many referred to him as Honest Abe, and the Werther’s man. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved flower gardening.
Don is survived by his wife Geraldine, their three daughters, Diana (Mike) Hildebrand, Las Vegas, Nev., Denise (Bob) Lee, Luverne, Minn., and Dawn (Dwayne) Brimm, Rapid City; three grandsons, Jeremy Hildebrand, Austin Lee, and Ryan Messer; great-grandson Jamysin Hildebrand; brothers, Jack Heisz and Lawrence (Peck) Heisz; sisters, Emogene Ehle and Sarah Steines, and many nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by grandson, Josh Lee and eight brothers and sisters.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
