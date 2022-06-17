Donald George Hansen (Don to most) was a loving and dedicated Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Best Friend and is now watching over his family from Heaven.
Don was born on July 23, 1942 in Spearfish, SD to George and Hazel Hansen and grew up in Deadwood, SD. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith on March 6, 1943 and confirmed on June 17, 1956 at Grace Lutheran in Deadwood, SD. Don graduated from Deadwood High School in 1960 and from North Dakota State College of Science in 1965.
It was in High School where he met the love of his life, wife Anita Lee Marta and they were married on July 2, 1966. They first moved to Minneapolis, MN and then to Denver, CO where they lived for many years. They were blessed with two loving sons, Christopher and Marcus. Don passed away on January 28, 2022 in Rapid City with Anita and Marc by his side. He was 79 years old.
Don lost his father at an early age and took special pride in caring for his mom throughout her life including putting wild game on the table when times were tough. He spent many summers working on the family home on McGovern Hill always trying to make it that much nicer for his mom. One special tradition he had and passed along to his sons was that no matter where he was or what he was doing he always called his mom at exactly midnight on New Year’s Eve to wish her a Happy New Year.
Don used his electrical engineering background in the HVAC industry ultimately owning his own Air Conditioning and Heating Business in Denver, Colo. He spent the second half of his career working in Property Management in both Denver and Spearfish. While in Denver he was member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and served the congregation in several areas including as a Deacon.
Don had many loves in his life with his family being the first. He loved team sports, fishing, hunting, gardening and his McGovern Hill. He was a standout high school athlete in football, basketball and track. He shared his loves with his sons, teaching them everything from how to tie a fishing knot, where to find the big deer, how to throw a baseball, coaching them in all their sports activities, and how to be a man of character. He was an amazing example of a good man! He especially loved sharing his love and knowledge with his two grandsons, Jake and Nick. He was there for their first fish, first deer and the beginning of their love for Deadwood, the Black Hills, and especially McGovern Hill.
Don was an amazing cook and always had a wonderful garden and beautiful flowers in and around his home. He loved the birds, squirrels, and turkeys that would visit him. He especially loved the deer that live on the hill, but would grumble when they ate his flowers. Over the past decade Don, Anita, and Marc spent a great amount of time and investment to make the property on McGovern hill his own little paradise. He always shared that his vision was that McGovern Hill be a place that would be enjoyed by his sons, grandsons and their families for generations.
Don is survived by his wife Anita, son Marc, son Chris, daughter-in-law Kelly, grandson Jake married to Katy, grandson Nick, brother Dale married to Judy, sister Sharon married to Martin, brother-in-law Dean and many cherished nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in Death by his sister Marlene.
A Memorial Services and Reception for Don will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00pm. For Memorial Service and Reception details please call or text Chris Hansen at (714) 861-9937. In lieu of flowers a Memorial for Don has been set for The Little Dane Church and Grace Lutheran Church.
Memorial (please note Don Hansen Memorial):
Anita Hansen, 308 McGovern Hill Deadwood, SD 57732
or
Venmo Users can use Chris’ e-mail – chrishanseninca@gmail.com
