Donald Edward Breidenbach, 87

The morning of Friday Aug. 6, 2021, Donald Edward Breidenbach, unexpectedly passed away at home in Spearfish. He was 87.
Donald was born Feb. 24, 1934, at St. John’s Hospital in Rapid City to Edward B. and Alma D. Breidenbach. Don was baptized and confirmed in the St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newell. He grew up on the family farm one mile north of Newell with his younger siblings; brother George, and two adopted sisters, Beverly and Darlene. He attended school in Newell where he was an active member in 4-H, FFA and high school sports and made lifelong friends. For over 20 years, Don held the High School’s Pole Vault record. After he graduated from Newell High School in 1953, he attended South Dakota State College. In college he was an active member of International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) and spent four months in Belgium with this program. He was also a member of the wrestling team, ROTC and a manager of Little International. Don graduated in 1957, with a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry and was commissioned as a second lieutenant with the United States Army on that same day. Donald married Marilyn J. Marsh Oct. 5, 1958, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Belle Fourche. Five days later, he was deployed to Imjingak, Korea, where his unit guarded the Freedom Bridge on the DMZ. After 13 months, he was reunited with Marilyn and they lived in Ft. Carson, Colo. He was honorably discharged Sept. 8, 1964. Don and Marilyn lived the next couple decades on their 12,000-acre ranch eight miles east of Newell, where they raised their five children. His children learned quickly from him about a strong work ethic and to always do their best in 4-H projects, rodeo, school sports and chores. He enjoyed building lasting memories with his neighbors and hired hands, flying the plane to check on their livestock: sheep and cattle, and designing / building projects in his shop. They hosted several young adults at the Breidenbach Ranch through IFYE, and also hosted many memorable New Year’s Eve parties. Don was a Vermeer Farm Equipment dealer, a member of Toastmasters and served on the Board of Butte Electric Coop while ranching. Don and family moved to Spearfish in 1986. He helped Tru Catch Traps in Belle Fourche, make live animal traps and brought to the company an easier gate closing system that he designed at his shop on the ranch. You may find one of these as you pass through any of the wire gates used at the Game, Fish, and Parks in Wyoming and South Dakota. For the next the next 25 years he worked for The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / National Geodetic Survey. He earned the nickname “The Last Full-Time Field Man” as setting elevation benchmarks. Don and Marilyn traveled to many magnificent and unique sights together as he worked in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and all US states but Hawaii. One of the highlights of this career was working on top of the Washington Monument in preparation for a survey project using an adapter that he designed, then built with his son Steven. He often said, “This is fun, guess I’ll go another year.” He decided to fully retire in 2015, at the age of 81. During retirement, Don made numerous beautiful birdhouses for many friends and family. He and Marilyn enjoyed caramel rolls and visiting at the Spearfish Senior Center every Thursday morning. Other mornings he could be found having coffee with friends at McDonald’s or Burger King. A few years ago, Don bought a brand-new Can-Am Spyder and joined American Legion Riders. He could always be identified flying three large American Flags on the back of his trike as he participated in military funeral processions through the surrounding states. He loved driving it year-round with Marilyn or his children/grandsons through the Black Hills and beyond. He enjoyed traveling to Iliff, Colorado for family reunions and prided himself on hosting large breakfast feeds for his Colorado relatives. This past May he went skydiving with his grandsons in Colorado and last month he led the Fourth of July parade in Spearfish. Donald lived life to the fullest. A beloved and patient husband, father, and a friend to all who met him; he was selfless, always giving more than he would ever ask in return.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; his five children: René Suiter (Pat) of Rapid City, Cori Breidenbach (Dale Longtin) who liveaboard their sailboat, Steven (Teri), Montpelier, Va., Heather MacDonald (Bobby Spoonemore), Harrisburg, S.D., and Eddie Breidenbach, Denver, Colo.; his two grandsons: Malcolm MacDonald, Ft. Collins, Colo., and Kobé MacDonald, Minot AFB, N.D., brother George (Pat) of Mitchell, brothers-in-law: Dick Inks, Everett, Wash., and Bruce Hoffman, Normal, Ill., and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Alma Breidenbach and sisters Darlene Inks and Beverly Hoffman.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish with a Rosary prior to the mass at 1 p.m. The American Legion Riders will lead a funeral procession to Black Hills National Cemetery, leaving at noon on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Full military honors will be provided by the Spearfish Honor Guard and the US Army. In lieu of flowers, the family invites a donation in Don’s name to either Spearfish Senior Citizen Center, 1306 N. 10th St, Spearfish, SD 57783 or to The Avenue of Flags at Black Hills National Cemetery, c/o South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Support Council, PO Box 1932, Rapid City, SD, 57709. This will help support the Avenue of Flags where Don was honored to help.
