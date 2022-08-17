Donald ‘Don’ Wayne Cottrill, 63

Donald “Don” Wayne Cottrill, 63, of Whitewood, started his next adventure on August 7, 2022 after a battle with cancer. He passed away at Rapid City hospital surrounded by family. His final days may have been spent in the hospital, but he was surrounded by so much love and laughter, we are blessed to have been able to spend so much time with him. Don had so many visitors when he was in the hospital, we caught him looking around the room several times and when we asked him what he was doing he simply said “Counting.” He always seemed surprised that he had so many people who loved him, but he was easy to love.

Don was born on Nov. 24, 1958 in Gordon, Neb., and was raised by his father, Leonard Cottrill. He lived many places throughout his life, but Whitewood was always his home. Don purchased his first home on Oak Street in Whitewood in his early twenties and that house would serve as his home for the remainder of his life.

