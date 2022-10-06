Donald R. Busse, of Sturgis, SD, born November 9, 1936, passed away at his home on the morning of October 4, 2022.

He is survived by his brother, Roger Busse; son, Mick Busse; daughter, Wendy Miller; grandchildren, Bryar (wife Whitney), Jenna, and Melissa; 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Busse; son, Dave Busse; brother, Elmer; and sister, Beverly.

He was a wonderful and loving Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. We will always remember him with love.

He will be laid to rest with his wife Joan, at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD, at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

