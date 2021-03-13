Don West, 86, of Belle Fourche, died March 12, 2021, in Belle Fourche.
Don is survived by his wife Delores; son, Donald (Sheila) of Belle Fourche; daughters, Karen Steen of Belle Fourche, and Kris (Roger) O’Dea of Belle Fourche.
Arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche SD.
