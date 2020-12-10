Don R. Olson, 91, of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.
The funeral will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website, on Don’s obituary page. Please visit www.LeveringtonFH.com
Don is survived by daughter, Sharon (Dennis) Freed of Belle Fourche; sons, Curt (Robin) of St. Onge, Bill (Michela) of Belle Fourche; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and a sister.
