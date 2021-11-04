Dolores Mitchell

Dolores Rose, daughter of Faye Swope and Genevieve Van Blarcom, born Oct. 23, 1946, quietly slipped through heaven’s gates on Oct. 28 2021. Dolores’ bright smile will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and friend.
As one of four daughters, Claudetta, June, Dolores, and Yvonne, she grew up on the homestead in Hat Creek helping with ranch work, attending school at the one room country schoolhouse. She attended high school in Lusk.
August 1963, Dolores married Elden Eugene Hanzlik, and became an instant mother to Lonnie (Judy, Newcastle, Wyo.), Darla (Michael Forsythe, Soda Springs, Idaho), Ronda (Dave Stemmons, Lynndyl, Utah) and Dusty (Denise, Dell Rapids, S.D.). In the next few years, Colin (Melody, Spearfish, SD), Darron (Mary, Gillette, Wyo.), Marilla (Paul Knight, Stockton, Mo.), and Curtis (Jamie, Surprise, Ariz.) came along. With eight children in the home, Dolores was keen to stretch a dollar and make everything count with love. She became an accomplished seamstress and often made her husband and children’s clothing and alterations for western wear stores in Belle Fourche, Sturgis, and Rapid City. She taught her children to be independent, to work, love and play. After 29 years of marriage, Gene passed away in 1992. Dolores married Dave Mitchell in New Mexico. They were married approximately 10 years when Dave passed away. At that time, Dolores moved back to the homestead to help her sister care for her husband and family.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, sister June, Elden and Dave, and grandson Chandler.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
