Dolores Jennings Ver Douw Mulcahy went to our Lord peacefully, surrounded by family on Dec. 23, 2019. Born Feb. 20, 1931, in Los Angeles, Calif. Raised in Lead, and moved to St. Paul, Minn. in 1958.
Preceded in death by father Troy Jennings, parents Isabelle and Nick Milich Sr., sister Janice Evenson, son David Ver Douw, daughter Paula Rude, grandson Joseph Dittel, and granddaughter Anna Marie Ver Douw.
Survived by brother Nick Milich, sister Margaret Ann (William) Dowler, and loving daughters Beverly Dittel, Debra (James) DeWilde, Karen (Kendrick) Wise, Maureen (Michael) Gustine, Richelle (David) Weisgurt, and honorary son Robert Ford.
Also 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, best friend Sister Patricia Regal, and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, Lead. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery.
