Dillon Heinzerling, 63, of Belle Fourche, died suddenly on Nov. 25 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m.Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Countryside Church in Spearfish. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, in Spearfish.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Dillon’s obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
He is survived by his mother, Bess Aman. The love of his life, Lora. All three of his children, Dan, Matt, and Hannah.
