Friend, Mother, and beloved Grandmother, Diann Dietzman was born on October 19, 1943 in Redfield, SD and passed away on Monday February 13, 2023 in Spearfish SD, from a courageous battle with cancer.

Living a simple but valuable life, Diann always chose to wonderfully treasure and appreciate her family, friends, and small community she lived in. It is fair to say that she was chosen by God to represent and share many of his same values. His word states, “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” (Colossians 3:12) Diann will be dearly missed but will be recognizably held high in the kingdom of heaven.

