Friend, Mother, and beloved Grandmother, Diann Dietzman was born on October 19, 1943 in Redfield, SD and passed away on Monday February 13, 2023 in Spearfish SD, from a courageous battle with cancer.
Living a simple but valuable life, Diann always chose to wonderfully treasure and appreciate her family, friends, and small community she lived in. It is fair to say that she was chosen by God to represent and share many of his same values. His word states, “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” (Colossians 3:12) Diann will be dearly missed but will be recognizably held high in the kingdom of heaven.
Diann is survived by son Derald Maddion (Estella), daughter Deb Aspelin (Chad), grandchildren Jeremiah Maddison, Melissa Seville (Sawyer), Chase Aspelin, Chandler Aspelin (Kara), Landon Aspelin (Amber), Alexis Mey (Jonathan), great grandchildren Porter Maddison and Naomi Seville, sister Linda Pierce (Gene), brother Richard Oleson (Molly) numerous nieces and nephews.
Diann is preceded in death by her husband Donald Dietzman, daughter Donna Maddison, mother Gladys VanDusen, father Glen Oleson and sister Sheryl Quick.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday Feb 17th at 10:30 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish SD followed at the National Cemetery in Sturgis SD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.