Diane Kay Will, 68, of Sturgis, South Dakota, passed away at her winter home in Benson, Ariz., on March 17, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Diane was born on June 12, 1952, to Dean and Alta (Tschappat) Michels in Deadwood, South Dakota. After graduating from Lead High School in 1970, she went on to study Music Education at Northern State University in Aberdeen. Diane taught elementary music, band and choir in Hazelton, N.D., and Linton, N.D., for a total of 33 years. After retiring from teaching in 2007, Diane returned to South Dakota.
Diane enjoyed traveling across the country and being outdoors whether it was camping, hiking, biking, kayaking, or fishing. She also cherished her time with her children, granddaughters and grand pups.
She is survived by her two children, Jeremy (Holly), Hazelton, N.D., and Amanda, Austin, Texas, granddaughters, Cassidy and Addison, brother Gary (Therese) Michels, sister Jeanne (Larry) Hoffman and three nieces, three nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews and friend Doug Van Steenwyk.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Alta Michels, nephew, Eric Hoffman and beloved pup, Poco.
