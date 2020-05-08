Diane Jean Binfet Peterson was born Nov. 8, 1956, in Deadwood. She grew up in Lead and although she lived many other places throughout her life, she always had a strong love for the Black Hills region.
Diane is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Tina; and grandchildren, Anika and Levi.
Diane is the beloved sister and aunt of many. Her kindness, generosity of spirit, and sense of humor are dearly missed by all.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.