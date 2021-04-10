Dian L. De Rosier

Dian De Rosier passed away on April 6, 2021, in Deadwood.
Dian was born on March 15, 1951, to Warren and Bonnie De Rosier. She was one of five children. Dian grew up in St. Onge and remained in the Spearfish area her whole life. She had a passion for history and spent hours researching family trees for herself and those close to her.
She is survived by her four children, Jason (Christi) Chipman, Rachael Chipman, Raven Van Tassel (John), and Destiny Maynard (Brady); her siblings, Dori Avila, Kerry De Rosier, and Trish Hartle; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Van Tassel; her mother, Bonnie De Rosier; father, Warren De Rosier; stepmom, Florence De Rosier; sister, Connie Adams; and her great-granddaughter, Bianca Stahl.
At Dian's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers and cards the family asks you to make a donation to the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish. In the last years of her life, her dog, Fred, and her cat, Boots, were her best companions.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
