Devin John Edward Coleman

Devin “D” John Edward Coleman was born on April 27th, 1995, in Rock Spring, WY. He spent his first decade there until moving to Sturgis, SD, with his mom and sister, Alex, in 2006. He was a risk taker - rambunctious and made friends with everyone, always caring and thinking of others. Devin loved riding his bike, skateboarding, playing video games and listening to music. His friends and family made his whole world, and he loved hanging out and spending time. There was often a crazy story or some adventure to describe. His dog Wylie was a cherished and constant companion. Devin was always a helping hand, with his goofy laugh and bright smile, he made everyone (especially his siblings) laugh. Being outside in the evening next to a bonfire was the cherry on top. Life for Devin was about making memories, and his memory will endure.
Devin is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Albert and Viola Branch; his grandma, Lana Coleman; his grandma, Vickie Branch; great aunt, Bonnie Macy; and childhood best friends, Billy Vansickel and Tristan “Bravo” Rayburn.
Devin is survived by his father, Edward Coleman and step-mother, Jamie Coleman of Clipper Mills, CA; his mother, Michelle (Carol) Clingan of Rocksprings, WY; brother, Trevor Coleman of Clipper Mills, CA; sisters, Kelli Alexandria (Alex) Clingan of Rock Springs, WY and Kylie Coleman of Clipper Mills, CA; grandpa, Pat Clingan; grandpa, Edward Coleman; his dog, Wylie; and many loving friends and family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
