Denny Egemo, 77, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021. Denny was born Nov. 22, 1943, in Morganton, N.C., the son of John and Aileen (Mark) Egemo. Denny was raised in the Black Hills and graduated from Lead High School in 1962. Denny served in the U.S. Army for three years and then moved to Alaska after being honorably discharged. He worked in construction and commercial fishing and returned to Lead in 1972.
Denny enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, golf and all outdoor actives. He was a past member of the board of directors at Lead Country Club, past president of Black Hills Rod & Gun Club, a past committee member of Gold Country Chapter and lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Denny was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Lead.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 33 years, Penny, a brother, John “Mark” and his sister, Linda.
Denny is survived by his wife Linda Egemo of Lead, sons, John “Doug” Egemo of Lead, Carlton “CJ” Egemo of San Diego and daughter, Lea Egemo of Deadwood. He is also survived by four step daughters, Lisa Wendland of Gillette Wyo., Michelle Garry of Whitewood, Trisha Dench of Midland, Texas, and Amanda “Mandy” Olson of Lead, and 22 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lord's Cupboard, 7 S. Main St, Lead SD, 57754 in his name. Services will be held in early October. Further details will be provided in the coming weeks.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
