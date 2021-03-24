Dennis Odell Edwards, 78, passed away at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls on March 20, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Odell and Lois Edwards as well as brother and sister-in-law David and Cherie Edwards. He is survived by his wife Shirley Edwards, two children Mike Edwards (wife Lisa) and Keri Lofland (husband Bryan), his sister Dianne (Larry) Joachim, and his three grandchildren Alexandra, Mackenzie and Jack.
A private family service will be planned at a later time.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.