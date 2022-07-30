Dennis “Denny” York, 85, of Rapid City, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Denny was a United States Army retired Colonel.
Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 825 W. Main St., Lead. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial with Full Military Honors will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and more information on www.osheimschmidt.com.
