Dennis Carl Gebhart, 68, of Spearfish, passed away Feb. 13, 2021 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls from result of a massive stroke.
Dennis was born July 13, 1952, in Lemmon, S.D., to Joe and Wilma Gebhart (Hatle). Dennis joined half- brother, Gay (Luther) and half-sister, Ruthie. In 1959, Joe and Wilma along with Dennis and Ruthie moved from Coal Springs to Spearfish. Dennis attended elementary school in Spearfish and later obtained his GED. Dennis enlisted in the military for a short time but was released for medical reasons.
Over the years Dennis did a variety of jobs, ranch work, worked at a sawmill, worked for an electrician, he also worked for a carnival, which he really liked and was treated well. October 1982, Dennis married Debra Smith and later divorced.
Motorcycles were a passion for Dennis, he had several over the years. One of his favorites was a Triumph and the last, which he still had, A Harley Sportster. Due to health reasons he had not been able to ride for a number of years.
Alcoholics Anonymous was an important part of Dennis’s life. He made every attempt to go when he could get a ride.
Prior to his passing Dennis had been residing at Burr’s Tender Loving Care in Spearfish, where he received exceptional care and love.
Dennis is survived by half-sister Ruthie Leonard of Santa Fe, N.M., many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Wilma, an infant brother Joseph James and half brother Luther (Gay) Hatle.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
