DeLoyce Allen Bedford, 88, of Black Hawk, formerly of Spearfish, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Veterans Administration, Black Hills Healthcare at Fort Meade.
Interment was held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with full military honors being provided by the United States Army and the Spearfish VFW Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
