Delores Maxine Sheufelt, 83, of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully on Sunday February 13, 2022, at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City. Delores was born November 26, 1938, in Hanford, CA. She married Samuel Sheufelt October 5, 1968, in Tijuana, Mexico.
Delores worked many years as the Dietary Manager at the Dorsett Regional Senior Care facility in Spearfish. She retired in 1997 to take care of her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters Samantha Sheufelt (Tony), Spearfish, Donice Rold, California, son Darwin Rold, California, daughter in law Melissa Buller, California, grandsons Scott, Bryan, Nicholas, and Samuel, granddaughters Carrie, Tami, Amanda, and Sara, and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel, parents Fred and Ruby, brother Joe, and grandsons Cory and Christopher.
A memorial service will be held Saturday February 19, 2:00 pm at the United Methodist Church, 845 N 5th St in Spearfish, Pastor Scott McKirdy officiating. Internment will follow at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
