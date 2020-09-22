Delores Mahoney, 77, of Alva Wyo., Sept. 20, 2020, in Sioux Falls.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. When service times are set this website will be updated immediately: www.LeveringtonFH.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Delores is survived by her sons, Steve (Leslie) of Belle Fourche, Justin (Amber) of Phoenix Ariz.; daughter, Amanda Mahoney of Laramie, Wyo.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Lorna) Wood of Hulett, Wyo., George (Judy) Wood of Newcastle Wyo.; sister, Alethea Edwards of Moorcroft Wyo.
