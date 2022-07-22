Delmar ‘Del’ Joseph Fackelman

Delmar “Del” Joseph Fackelman was the only child of Harvey C. Fackelman and Irene C. (Rivers) Fackelman. He was born Aug. 28, 1927, at the Pierre, SD, Hospital. “Del”, as he was known, was raised in Ft. Pierre.

Growing up his one passion was baseball, at which he excelled; he had quite a reputation as a pitcher. One incident that shaped his pitching career happened early in life. He and his friends threw rocks into his Grandpa’s Red Granary thru a window. When Grandpa found out he helped them get more practice by throwing them back out! He played for Ft. Pierre, the Grange Team, Four Corners, and Philip, eventually moving to Rapid City. He pitched against the Minneapolis Giants and the Pierre Cowboys.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.